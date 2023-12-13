MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Complaints in the City of Moundsville of “nuisance issues” such as heavy overnight traffic, people going through trash, thefts, facade issues, and more were addressed at a public “Town Hall” style meeting.

City Manager Rick Healy is holding a town hall meeting at the Strand Theatre with representatives from council, the police department, city administration and more to address several issues throughout the city and allow public comment.



More tonight on @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/ppqCumtpwO — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) December 13, 2023

A panel of city administration, council members, law enforcement officials, and building inspection representatives sat and listened to the residents’ concerns firsthand.

After this meeting, they will all meet again in a few weeks to take these public comments into consideration and figure out how these issues can be resolved.

”As city manager, I’m very, very proud of Moundsville and I love this community and I think we’re doing a lot of great things. We’re in a really good spot right now. We’re not perfect. We’ve got some problems, but we were headed in the right direction. And with all the improvements we have made and continue to make, we’re making the community better for everybody. This is just another step to try to do that.” Rick Healy – City Manager, City of Moundsville

No specific resolutions were given, but all comments were recorded.

Anyone who has been affected by any issues like these is urged to contact the Clerk’s Office directly at 302-845-3394 or make an appointment with City Manager Rick Healy.