Vet Voices

Moundsville Shakespeare In the Park moved to Strand Theatre

Moundsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

The City of Moundsville Arts & Culture Commission is offering a free theatrical event at the Strand Theatre, 811 Fifth Street, Moundsville, tonight, July 1 st at 7:00PM. The event was originally scheduled to take place at Riverfront Park in Moundsville.

The Vintage Theatre Company, LLC will be performing an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s
Twelfth Night, a music-filled romantic comedy.

The Commission invites community members of all ages to attend the first of many free events offered by the City of Moundsville Arts & Culture Commission this summer. Concessions will be available, benefitting the Strand Theatre.

“The Commission is excited to kick off our return to in-person events! Our goal is to make arts
and culture accessible to all by offering a variety of events and projects that are either free or very
low cost to our citizens,” says the City of Moundsville Arts & Culture Commission

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter