Moundsville Shakespeare In the Park moved to Strand Theatre

The City of Moundsville Arts & Culture Commission is offering a free theatrical event at the Strand Theatre, 811 Fifth Street, Moundsville, tonight, July 1 st at 7:00PM. The event was originally scheduled to take place at Riverfront Park in Moundsville.



The Vintage Theatre Company, LLC will be performing an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s

Twelfth Night, a music-filled romantic comedy.

The Commission invites community members of all ages to attend the first of many free events offered by the City of Moundsville Arts & Culture Commission this summer. Concessions will be available, benefitting the Strand Theatre.



“The Commission is excited to kick off our return to in-person events! Our goal is to make arts

and culture accessible to all by offering a variety of events and projects that are either free or very

low cost to our citizens,” says the City of Moundsville Arts & Culture Commission