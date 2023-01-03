MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Tuesday night marked the first meeting of the new year for the Moundsville City Council, as well as a chance to swear in some new faces into office.

New Mayor Sara Wood-Shaw, Vice-Mayor David Wood, and Councilwoman Ginger DeWitt will be doing their part to usher in 2023 for Moundsville, and there is a lot of work to be done.

Some projects that council will be taking on are long-running goals they’ve been working on, but some are new.

Mayor Wood-Shaw gave 7NEWS a preview when we spoke to her Tuesday evening.

“One of our biggest projects is our new city building for 2023, which is currently underway. We have many other goals as well, including a focus on our dilapidated properties that we have in the community. So addressing those, which increases our property value and makes our community more beautiful and safe to live in.” SARA WOOD-SHAW, New Mayor of Moundsville

She also told us there are a lot of new arts and culture programs in the works, improvements to parks and recreation, as well as paving projects and work on storm and sewer infrastructure.