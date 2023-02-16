MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The City of Moundsville is looking into ways to raise salaries for city employees.
A number of ideas were thrown out at Thursday night’s city council meeting. Though no final decisions were made, council is recommending a 5% pay raise across the board, but that is subject to change.
A big concern centered around Moundsville’s relatively low salaries for police officers, and they would like to raise them soon so they don’t lose officers to other areas.
Mayor Sara Wood-Shaw is interested in conducting a salary study to see what positions are more underpaid relative to other positions.
Stay with 7NEWS for updates.