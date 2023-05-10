MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — The Moundsville City Council and the Administration sent out an update on the progress of the new Municipal/ Public Safety Building. The update stated that there is an upcoming delay in the construction.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Due to discrepancies in the quality of concrete being used in the construction of the building needed by the engineer, there will be a delay in completion. Certain areas will now need to be removed and replaced. This will require some dismantling of already constructed areas, which will allow for the removal and re-installation of concrete.

City Manager, Rick Healy, states, “While disappointed in the upcoming delay, is it important to note that this will not result in any additional cost to the city. We will only accept 100% quality construction in this building, and we are thankful that the fault was found before any additional work was completed.”

Healy expects this to delay the project by approximately two months, but work will continue on the non-impacted areas.