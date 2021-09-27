Names revealed in Moundsville alleged murder-suicide

The names of the two men that died on Saturday in Moundsville have been revealed by Moundsville Police.

Two men are dead after stabbing and shooting in Moundsville Saturday

Police say that 71-year-old Thomas Neal McKeever was in the shower when he was stabbed multiple times with a machete by Nicholas Ryan White, age 40.

White then allegedly took a 45 caliber handgun and killed himself, according to police.

Moundsville Police say two witnesses were in the house at the time of the incident do not have any life-threatening injuries

PD says the original call came into police at 2:10 PM while the murder was taking place.

Police also say they don’t have a motive for why the murder/stabbings/suicide happened.

The bodies are currently being examined by a medical coroner in Charleston.

Moundsville police the public is not at a threat at this time.

Stick with 7News for updates.