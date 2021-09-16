New manufacturing plant coming to Moundsville; Bringing new full time jobs to Marshall County

Gov. Jim Justice announced today that CS Global Group, a Turkish Mining company that specializes in barite manufacturing and sales, has chosen Moundsville, West Virginia, as the location for its first manufacturing plant in the United States.

The company will create 47 new full-time jobs and plans to invest $10 million in the facility, which will be operational by the first quarter of 2022.

“We’re really building something incredible in West Virginia and I want to thank CS Global Group for coming here and adding another brick to our strong economic foundation,” Gov. Justice said. “An announcement like this just goes to show that the outside world is finally waking up to the fact that West Virginia is the diamond in the rough they all missed.

“Our state is truly on the move like never before,” Gov. Justice continued. “As more and more companies like CS Global Group choose West Virginia, my administration will continue to go above and beyond to help them find success in our great state.”

CS Global Group, which operates in more than 60 countries, manufactures and sells barium sulfate, which is used in the oil and gas drilling industry and other industrial applications. The company is officially incorporated in West Virginia as ADO Industries Inc.

“We are so pleased and excited to have found our home base in West Virginia,” said Cem Sak, Chairman and President of CS Global Group. “West Virginia offers easy access to major cities, and from our experience so far, it’s so welcoming with hospitality, a warm and friendly network and agencies. As a final note, you’ve got to be in it to win it. We are here to grow many more years to come.”

The company is taking over a site in Moundsville with easy access to rail and barge transport systems. Existing buildings, such as silos, will be utilized by the company, which plans to build a new 25,000-square-foot warehouse. Large empty areas at the property will also enable further growth of plant production capacity.

“We are so thrilled to welcome ADO Industries to West Virginia and help them bring their business to the Northern Panhandle and provide good-paying jobs to the incredible people of Marshall County and Moundsville,” said Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. “The leadership of Governor Justice, who has built the ultimate pro-business climate in this state along with the West Virginia Legislature, and the willingness of West Virginians to go the extra mile are just some of the things that made this investment possible. We look forward to working with ADO Industries and CS Global Group for many years to come.”

To process raw materials at the Moundsville plant, ADO Industries will build a new barite grinding system, which will include a vertical mill that produces a coarse product used in the oil and gas industry. The company plans to also install a second mill, called micronizer, to produce a finer product for use in other industries, such as painting and automotive. The final product, which will be stored in existing silos at the site, will be dispatched in bulk trucks or railcars or in bags, depending on the type of customer.

“I could never thank the incredible folks at CS Global Group enough for choosing West Virginia as their new home,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve been a business guy my entire life and, more than anything, we want CS Global Group to succeed because their success is our entire state’s success. I’ll do everything I can to help make sure that vision becomes a reality. My door is always open.”

Several local and state agencies were involved in attracting CS Global Group to West Virginia, including the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the West Virginia Economic Development Authority, the Regional Economic Development Partnership in Wheeling, and the Marshall County Commission.

“We are fortunate to have a great partner in the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and the strong leadership of the Marshall County Commission,” said Josh Jefferson, President and CEO of the Regional Economic Development Partnership in Wheeling. “Together, they have created great opportunities to welcome investments and job creation in West Virginia. We appreciate the commitment ADO Industries Inc. has made to our region and we look forward to supporting their success.”

Since 2017, there have been 13 major development projects and expansions announced for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, and Ohio counties, totaling more than $1 billion in economic investment.

“We have always had a great trust in the partnership our commission has with the Regional Economic Development Partnership and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development,” said John Gruzinskas, president of the Marshall County Commission. “It’s the dedication of our organizations that enable companies such as ADO Industries to choose to locate in Marshall County. We look forward to our continued partnership with REDP and the WV OED and a new partnership with ADO Industries.”