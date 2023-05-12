MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va (WTRF) – After nearly two years of construction, the Moundsville Walmart cut the ribbon to a new and improved store on Friday.

Officially opening in January of 2006, it’s been 17 years since the store has been updated.

The floor, vision center, pharmacy, bakery, fuel center and bathrooms have all been renovated. New displays for merchandise were also among the new features.

Store Manager Kara Garrett says the project was millions of dollars, but these renovations have provided a good boost to our local economy by providing jobs and new merchandise items.

“I think it’s just all the money that Walmart was able to put into a small town. Like I think that’s the most exciting part of it. I know there are so many renovations that went on. But it’s just nice that a company as big as Walmart puts the money and invests in a small town such as Moundsville for sure.” Kara Garrett | Store Manager, Moundsville Walmart

During the ceremony, an American flag was folded by veterans and 38 long-time employees were recognized.

Customers and associates were thanked for their patience during the remodeling process.

The Moundsville Walmart also donated more than $6,500 back to the community.

The Veteran Honor Guard received $2,500.

Moundsville Fire Department, Police Department and City Council all received $1,500.