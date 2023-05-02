MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Progress is being made on the Moundsville Municipal Building over the next few weeks.

City Manager Rick Healy is announcing updates on the progress of the new municipal building! I’ll have those details for you tonight on @WTRF7News 🎥 pic.twitter.com/eDaGsLmtDg — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) May 2, 2023

At the most recent Moundsville City Council Meeting, City Manager Rick Healy announced that work is being done on the eastern side of the building where city hall is, as well as roof decking and more masonry walls going up.

There have been a few construction delays over the winter months, but once completed the building is going to be a major upgrade for the city as a whole.

”It’s going to be such an upgrade not only for our employees who will see a huge upgrade in their working conditions, but for the citizens, a much larger lobby, a drive thru window to pay their bills. Everything will be fully ADA accessible, including restrooms. It’s going to be a great building for the city and the residents that will be here for many, many yars and multiple generations to come.” Rick Healy – City Manager, City of Moundsville

The preparation for this project began in 2019 with drawings and basic plans, and the hope is to see the completed building open by this time next year in 2024.