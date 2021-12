MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here’s something the whole family can enjoy this holiday season!

The Strand Theatre in Moundsville is showing “The Muppet Christmas Carol” this weekend.

It’s scheduled for this Saturday, December 18. The festivities start at 1:15 p.m. with a Christmas Craft. Then the movie will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes before the show and concessions will be available.