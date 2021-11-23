Three arrested in Moundsville after police find 526 bags of heroin

Moundsville Police say they arrested three men after discovering 526 bags of heroin during a routine traffic stop.

Moundsville PD say they noticed a vehicle cross over the center yellow line on RT 2 and observed three individuals moving around, bending over and turning around before a traffic stop.

Paul Derby

Police say the driver, Paul Derby, from New Martinsville, stepped out of the vehicle and admitted that he had weapons on him. Police say they found knives and a syringe needle in Derby’s outfit.

Andrew Goding

A search then began in the car after two other passengers in the vehicle were removed: Tyshaun Edmonds from Pittsburgh and Andrew Goding from New Martinsville.

Tyshaun Edmonds

In the police report, it says the occupants of the vehicle said they were traveling from Wheeling after picking up Edmonds in Pittsburgh. Police say they were intending to sell the heroin.

After the traffic stop police say the total weight of the 526 bags of heroin found was 141 grams.

All three men are currently in the North Regional Jail for charges of conspiracy, transportations of controlled substances into the state, and possession of a controlled substance