A former resident of Moundsville, West Virginia, has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months’ imprisonment followed by 10 years’ supervised release on his conviction of Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct,

Jason W. Lynn, age 44, communicated online and through text messages with an undercover law enforcement officer who Lynn believed to be a real minor.

In the beginning of May 2019, Lynn made arrangements with the purported minor to meet at a hotel in Pittsburgh for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.

Lynn was arrested on May 3, 2019 by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation after Lynn traveled from West Virginia to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to meet the purported minor.