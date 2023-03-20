NEW CONCORD, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who is accused of shooting a college baseball player in Muskingum County has been identified.

According to a release from Olivet College, Franklin Grayson, a 2021 graduate of the school, is the man that was arrested and accused of shooting an Olivet player Friday night after a game against Muskingum University.

According to the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting was reported near the university around 7:30 p.m. A safety message on the Muskingum University’s website said the shooting happened on the North Turf athletic field.

A baseball player for Olivet College, who had just finished a game against Muskingum, was shot when he went back to the dugout to get an item he had forgotten, according to a release from Olivet. The player went to a hospital for treatment and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital, per Olivet College.

Muskingum canceled all athletic events through Sunday, according to its website.