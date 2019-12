WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – AAA is predicting more people than ever will be out on the roadways this holiday season.

They are expecting more than 115 million people nationwide to travel from now until the first of the year. In our region alone, they expect more than 19 million people to hit the roads — that is up nearly 4 percent from last year.

Officials with Triple-A say the busiest travel day is expected to be the day after Christmas.