I was writing it kind of as, you know, a memoir of my father for his local friends who knew him and who could relate and say oh that was a Joe storyMonique Heller
And these ‘ stories about Joe” written with his daughter’s expertise have exploded!
His laxative pranks, background checks on his daughter’s boyfriends this was the life of the man about town in Essex.
We always called him the informal mayor of town because he never went somewhere, where he didn’t know some one… my dad loved to humiliate us and he loved to poke fun at usMonique Heller
In that same spirit, Monique gives her dad a little bit of his own humorous medicine, because, she says he could take it.
Yes! My dad was known for his thriftiness around town. He was a frequent shopper at the Essex dumpMonique Heller
Monique says her dad was very patriotic, a Seabee in the Navy.
She wrote about a Seabee scholarship fund that is now seeing a big benefit from Joe!
It is turning into a fundraiser for the Seabees organizationMonique Heller
The obit is longer than most, but a joyous read you know that’s true when total strangers compliment you on this type of writing.
Consistently people are saying to me thank you for sharing your dad with us, I wish we had known your dad, he sounds like my kind of guy.Monique Heller
Joe Heller’s enjoyable life was revered in his community and now through the marvelous story weaving of his daughter, the outside world is getting an inside peek at a wonderful man.
I had no idea that this obituary in getting all these tweets and Facebook requests from across the world.Monique Heller
- 450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
- Ohio school changes policy after denying student birthday meal due to negative balance
- Former Charleston WV Boy Scout Leader sentenced for Child Solicitation
- Daughter gives prankster dad comedic obit
- West Virginia’s archery and crossbow seasons to open on September 28