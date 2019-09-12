Daughter gives prankster dad comedic obit

I was writing it kind of as, you know, a memoir of my father for his local friends who knew him and who could relate and say oh that was a Joe story Monique Heller

And these ‘ stories about Joe” written with his daughter’s expertise have exploded!

His laxative pranks, background checks on his daughter’s boyfriends this was the life of the man about town in Essex.

We always called him the informal mayor of town because he never went somewhere, where he didn’t know some one… my dad loved to humiliate us and he loved to poke fun at us Monique Heller

In that same spirit, Monique gives her dad a little bit of his own humorous medicine, because, she says he could take it.

Yes! My dad was known for his thriftiness around town. He was a frequent shopper at the Essex dump Monique Heller

Monique says her dad was very patriotic, a Seabee in the Navy.

She wrote about a Seabee scholarship fund that is now seeing a big benefit from Joe!

It is turning into a fundraiser for the Seabees organization Monique Heller

The obit is longer than most, but a joyous read you know that’s true when total strangers compliment you on this type of writing.

Consistently people are saying to me thank you for sharing your dad with us, I wish we had known your dad, he sounds like my kind of guy. Monique Heller

Joe Heller’s enjoyable life was revered in his community and now through the marvelous story weaving of his daughter, the outside world is getting an inside peek at a wonderful man.