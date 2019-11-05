Emma Watson says she’s “self-partnered”, not single

national

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Emma Watson is turning 30 soon… And she’s got news for folks wondering why she’s not married.

The actor talked about her pivotal birthday in a recent interview with British Vogue.

And says it took her a long time to realize that she is very happy as a single woman…

But prefers to call herself, quote, “self-partnered” rather than single.

She says she came to the realization after feeling stress and anxiety over her milestone birthday.

Watson is best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the “harry potter” film series.

She’s playing the role of “Meg” in the highly anticipated remake of “Little Women.”

Watson is also an activist and a former united nations goodwill ambassador advocating gender equality.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter