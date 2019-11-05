Emma Watson says she’s “self-partnered”, not single

Emma Watson is turning 30 soon… And she’s got news for folks wondering why she’s not married.

The actor talked about her pivotal birthday in a recent interview with British Vogue.

And says it took her a long time to realize that she is very happy as a single woman…

But prefers to call herself, quote, “self-partnered” rather than single.

She says she came to the realization after feeling stress and anxiety over her milestone birthday.

Watson is best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the “harry potter” film series.

She’s playing the role of “Meg” in the highly anticipated remake of “Little Women.”

Watson is also an activist and a former united nations goodwill ambassador advocating gender equality.