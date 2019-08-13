Breaking News
IPhone cost could rise $100 due to tariffs

by: WTRF web staff

You’ve now got until December fifteenth to buy holiday electronics before they get hit with a ten percent tariff.

And that includes new iPhones.

President trump had planned to put a 10 percent tax on Chinese imports not already subject to tariffs.

But US trade representative Robert Lighthizer announced Tuesday it’s been delayed until mid-December

That gives companies, like apple, time to figure out how to handle extra costs.

Apple generates 17 percent of its revenue from china.

One securities analyst says if tariffs are implemented into 20-20, Apple would have no choice but to raise i-phone prices by up to 100 dollars each.

