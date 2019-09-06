Perfect your ketchup pour with Heinz’s new bottle

Say goodbye to knocking, maybe slapping, and shaking your ketchup bottle.

Heinz is finally teaching us how to pour ketchup the right way with its new “pour-perfect” bottle.

All they did was alter the label to show us “the perfect pouring angle” that won’t drench your fries or leave you wanting more.

All you have to do is tilt the bottle, so the label is straight- then voila!

Heinz ketchup was first launched in 18-76… Nearly 150 years ago.

The bottle is only available in Canada for now, but who knows – it may take off in other countries too.