Pizza Hut to close dine-in restaurants and focus on delivery/carryout

As many as 500 older U.S. dine-in Pizza Hut restaurants could close as the chain increases its focus on delivery/carryout according to Food Business News.

“This will ultimately strengthen the Pizza Hut business in the U.S. and set it up for a faster long-term growth.” David Gibbs, Chief Operating Officer Yum! Brands.

In total there are 7,496 Pizza Hut locations in the U.S., according to the Yum Brands website. Of that, 6,100 locations are traditional restaurants and 1,350 are express units.

No specific dates or locations have been revealed by the company.

While the closures will slash its overall number, the company is continuing to make money. According to a company report, store sales were up 2 percent last year.