Rapist released, allegedly attacks same victim

Police near Seattle are looking for a man who was recently released from jail less than a year after he was convicted of rape.

Not only did police say he committed another assault — he’s accused of doing it to the same disabled woman.

In October of 2018, investigators say Carranza Ramirez is charged with raping a woman in a wheelchair inside her home in white center.

In February he pleaded guilty.

And after serving 9 months, he’s released on June 13th.

Two days later, detectives say he violated a protection order.

Investigators believe he is still in the area..

Police believe Carranza Ramirez is homeless.

He is wanted on multiple new charges… Including second degree assault and felony harassment.