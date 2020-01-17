Senators Brown, Capito tout USMCA; bill heads to President’s desk

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The U.S. Senate voted 89 to ten to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and replace it with the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement, also known at the USMCA.

The bill now heads for the President’s desk for his signature. Senate approval of the USMCA hands President Trump a major policy win in an election year. It also allows senators from both parties to take credit for settling the trade war with China.

“It really sets, I think, step one, a more even playing field,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). “It has enforcement in it. And so, we’re going to be watching closely, and I’m sure they’re going to be watching us closely to make sure we adhere to this. We want to get to step two.”

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) agrees with his Republican colleague.

“For the first time in American history, a trade agreement looks out for American workers, puts workers at the table, and puts workers at the center of the trade deal,” said Sen. Brown.

Mexico has already approved the agreement, and Canada is expected to do so in coming months. Members in the Canadian government have long insisted it would wait for U.S. approval before considering the agreement.