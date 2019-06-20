Study: more pregnant women in us using pot

More expectant mothers than ever are smoking pot.

A new study published in the Journal of The American medical association found that in 20-17, seven-percent of future moms in the u-s admitted to using marijuana while expecting.

That’s more than double compared to 15-years earlier.

The pot usage is the highest in the first trimester, when a fetus is most vulnerable.

And a vast majority of those women used pot without a doctor’s recommendation.

There’s no clear-cut answer as to how pot affects a fetus.

But the CDC says marijuana could lead to developmental problems and low birth weight.

