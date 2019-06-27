Supreme Court blocks citizenship question from 2020 census for now

The Supreme Court has decided to block a question about citizenship from the 2020 census.

The nation’s highest court ruled against adding the question to the census for the first time since 1950.

Data from the census is used to allocate congressional seats and distribute billions of federal dollars to states and local municipalities.

The trump administration claimed the citizenship question is necessary to better comply with federal voting rights law.

Critics argued it is an attempt to intimidate non-citizens and Hispanic households.

They say it could also lead to a decline in response rates and underrepresentation of minorities.