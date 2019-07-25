Teen with disabilities beaten, filmed

The 15-year-old victim is developmentally disabled.

She is seen being beaten in a 42-second clip posted on social media that has gone viral, being viewed more than five million times.

The video also caught the attention of Chicago Police.

In an afternoon press conference today, they say she had been missing five days before she was reported as such.

Yesterday, after the video had surfaced.

Once found, she was taken for medical care.

Police say the case is still being developed and it appears that the victim knew her attackers.

And it is possible at some point she was sexually assaulted, too.

At least one of the teens involved has posted an apology to the girl.

There are reports some of the others have received death threats.