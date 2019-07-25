Undercover video at dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Undercover video has been released from an animal abuse investigation that targeted an organic dairy farm that supplies milk to some major grocery store chains.

Nature Prairie Dairy Farms is accused of extreme animal cruelty and unsanitary conditions for its dairy cows.

The images are extremely disturbing. So much so we won’t show you the worst of them. This undercover video was shot by animal recovery mission, an organization, which over the last several months has exposed what they call the systemic abuse of cows inside the dairy industry. In this latest case, the dairy in question is natural prairie farms in Texas, which according to the company houses approximately 14,000 cows.

For nearly a month, arm’s undercover employee recorded cows being, kicked, hit with shovels and stabbed with screwdrivers by who they say are vet tech crews and animal caregivers. Cows inhumanly tied left in uncomfortable positions for hours, falling into cesspools almost drowning. Contrast that with natural prairie dairy’s promotional video which shows its cows grazing peacefully in wide-open fields.

Natural prairie dairy supplies the milk used by organic store brands around the country at Target, Costco, Safeway, Kroger and Publix…and is to begin selling to Meijer stores once the company opens its second organic dairy farm in Newton County, Indiana. Activists say, the only way to stop abuse in the dairy industry as a whole is for consumers to convert to plant-based milks. According to Animal Recovery Mission, the dairy has surveillance cameras installed all over the farm, making it impossible for management not to be aware of what is happening.

ARM has submitted its evidence to the local authorities in Texas for investigation.

So far, natural prairie dairy has not answered requests for comment.