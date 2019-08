The official day is here.

Wendy’s is bringing back spicy chicken nuggets today!

Wendy’s announced the shocking return on their Twitter account last week.

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

This came as a surprise since Wendy’s announced they wouldn’t be available until August 19th.

The ‘nugs’ came back after Chance The Rapper sent Wendy’s a tweet asking for them to make a comeback.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

It only took 2 days to reach the goal Wendy’s made for the Twitter world.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

The spicy nuggets are at participating Wendy’s locations.