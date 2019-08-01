Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Woman turns 107, shares secret to her longevity: ‘I never got married’

national

by: CNN, WTRF web staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CNN) – A woman in New York who turned 107-years-old on Wednesday is sharing her secret to a long life, and it may surprise you.

Upwards of 100 people attended a party to celebrate Louise Signore’s birthday.

She says she’s maintained a healthy diet all her life, and also continues to exercise, including dancing.

But she also said something about longevity that may have surprised a few people.

“I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says ‘I wish I never got married.’”

It seems longevity may run in her family – Signore’s sister is 102.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Christmas In July

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter