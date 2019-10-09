You could score a night on the Goodyear Blimp for just $150

(CNN)-Here’s a once in a lifetime opportunity in honor of college football’s 150th anniversary…

How would you like to stay overnight in the Goodyear Blimp?!

The iconic airship is synonymous with Saturday game days–

And now, for the first time ever, air-b-n-b is offering fans the chance to spend the night in the blimp while it’s grounded in Mogadore, Ohio.

Only three separate one-night stays will be available for purchase.

Two guests can stay in the blimp at a time.

The price?

Just 150-dollars per night.

The prize pack also includes tickets to see the University of Michigan and Notre Dame face-off later this month…and gear to cheer on your favorite team.

Opportunities to book will roll out on the air-b-n-b website on October 15th.

To score… Air-BNB suggests fans keep their eyes on the listing all day.