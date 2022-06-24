WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s three days of music, memories, and fun in #AlmostHeaven.

Friday kicked off the annual Back Home Festival in New Martinsville.

It is the fifth year for the event, and is free for Hunt says over 70 vendors line the street and local merchants return home for a great time this weekend.

Festival goers are encouraged to visit the various parks in the area, and can engage in activities such as swimming, mini golf, and paddle boating.

And, of course, enjoy all the great music.