NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A lot of community members packed the Wetzel County Board of Education to show support for their local high school.

One concern has been circulating around the county recently. That concern is the possibility of Paden City High School being consolidated and merged with Magnolia High School.

The Board of Education says that is the last thing they want to do.

Those who live in the Paden City area are doing what they can to keep their school right where it is.

A workshop was held on Friday by the school board to discuss options on how to avoid this consolidation. At the workshop, several supporters came out to voice where they stand.

”At the present time, the community schools as they exist, are what we endorse and would not in any shape or form abide by an absorption or a merger of Paden City High School into an existing Magnolia High school where identities would be lost. We came from that.” Rodney McWilliams – President of Paden City Foundation

The board says the schools will stay as they are for the upcoming school year until decisions can be made.

Public board meetings will continue to be held where community members can continue to voice their opinions.