New Martinsville police arrest 5 after finding drug activity

New Martinsville police say they arrested five people after they found drug activity in and around a local camper.

The drug activity occurred at 173 Elm street according to New Martinsville Police.

Police said they were able to arrest 5 people at or near the residence for the drug activity.

Haffer

Gray

Larry Haffer and Jill Gray were arrested with possession and intent to deliver.

Jennifer Quinn was arrested for possession of meth.

QUINN

Leslie Morgan (no picture available) was arrested for possession.

Chasity Jenkins (no picture available) was arrested on a warrant for a misdemeanor.

Haffer, Gray, and Quinn are currently in the Northern Regional Jail