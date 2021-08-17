https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

New Martinsville Police looking for missing kids

New Martinsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police in New Martinsville need the publics help with locating two missing kids.

—>Local Stories from 7News<—

New Martinsville Police say the two kids have been missing since Monday night and they may be together.

Police are searching for Abbey Annmarie. Abbey is/has:

  • 12 years old
  • 5’7
  • 130 pounds
  • brown eyes
  • brown hair with blonde streaks
  • glasses
  • may be wearing shorts with a black hoodie

Police are also looking for Porter James Werkau. Porter is/has

  • 13 years old
  • 5’6
  • 120 pounds
  • blonde hair
  • brown eyes
  • could be wearing shorts and tie dyes shirt and a ‘bucket hat’

Anyone with information should contact the New Martinsville Police at (304) 455-9100

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter