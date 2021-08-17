New Martinsville Police looking for missing kids

Police in New Martinsville need the publics help with locating two missing kids.
New Martinsville Police say the two kids have been missing since Monday night and they may be together.
Police are searching for Abbey Annmarie. Abbey is/has:
- 12 years old
- 5’7
- 130 pounds
- brown eyes
- brown hair with blonde streaks
- glasses
- may be wearing shorts with a black hoodie
Police are also looking for Porter James Werkau. Porter is/has
- 13 years old
- 5’6
- 120 pounds
- blonde hair
- brown eyes
- could be wearing shorts and tie dyes shirt and a ‘bucket hat’
Anyone with information should contact the New Martinsville Police at (304) 455-9100