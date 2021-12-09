New Martinsville police report a drive-by shooting; Warrant issued

New Martinsville police say a warrant has been issued for a man after a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

Police say two men were chasing each other on the back streets of New Martinsville when one man fired a gun and hit a home and the vehicle he was chasing on Cox street.

New Martinsville police said they found shell casings on the scene and no one was injured during the drive-by.

Police say they have Ring doorbell footage and are not releasing the name of the person they issued a warrant for at this time.

