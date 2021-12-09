New Martinsville police report a drive-by shooting; Warrant issued

New Martinsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

New Martinsville police say a warrant has been issued for a man after a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

Police say two men were chasing each other on the back streets of New Martinsville when one man fired a gun and hit a home and the vehicle he was chasing on Cox street.

New Martinsville police said they found shell casings on the scene and no one was injured during the drive-by.

Police say they have Ring doorbell footage and are not releasing the name of the person they issued a warrant for at this time.

Stick with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter