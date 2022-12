NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The New Martinsville Police Department announced on their Facebook page Friday that downtown may be without power due to a vehicle accident.

They say someone hit a pole on First Street. It may be necessary to shut off the power to replace the pole. This could happen sometime in the next 24 hours.

They ask that residents avoid calling the station unless they have a true emergency.