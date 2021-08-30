New Martinsville woman arrested in Monroe County; After arrest officials find drugs inside of her body

A New Martinsville woman was arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s Department for possession of Heroin and drug abuse instruments.

Delcie Dawson, age 32, was booked into the Monroe County Jail and a correction officer observed other items hidden inside of Dawson through the use of a body scanner.

Officials say, Dawson removed a glass meth smoking device later on and was rescanned due to information that she had drugs hidden inside of her.

Officials say after the scan, Dawson was transported to Martins Ferry Hospital to have the drugs extracted by medical means after a warrant from the Monroe County Courts.

Dawson was then later indicted by the Monroe County Grand Jury on the Possession, Conveyance into a Correction facility, and drug abuse instruments.