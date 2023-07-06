NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just weeks after the Back Home Festival brought music-loving crowds to New Martinsville, the Vintage Regatta will do the same for boat enthusiasts.

It promises to be a one-two punch for the Wetzel County city’s summer economy.

The classic boats will be off to the races this weekend behind the Dos Hermanos restaurant along the Ohio River.

And with drivers and spectators about to fill up its backyard, they’re planning for not just a rush…but their busiest weekend of the year.

The same goes for other businesses along Main Street, who are preparing for tourists to check them out after the daytime Regatta finishes up.

Dos Hermanos has one draw in particular guaranteed to bring tourists to their tables.

“It attracts a lot of customers because the patio out there has a big view of all the boat races going on. It’s like giving you a front seat for watching the show. And it’s quite nice seeing a lot of people come in and enjoy the show.” Cecilia Turcios, Waitress, Dos Hermanos

“Anybody out there that’s looking for a good place to eat, you’ve got Quinet’s, you’ve got Bob Evans, you’ve got Baristas, and you have Captain Richard’s in Steelton, so there’s all sorts of places, Taco Bell, you name it.” Penny Morris, Former president of the New Martinsville Vintage Regatta

Dos Hermanos is so close to the action that they feel their patio is their contribution to the races.

They say last year it took about eight waiters to manage the crowds.

Morris says the city needs the Regatta in its summer event calendar—because New Martinsville’s history and race boating can’t be separated.