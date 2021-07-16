Wetzel County slip getting fixed with special road funding

(WTRF)- Work will begin next week to repair a hazardous slip near New Martinsville, due in part to an additional $150 million in highway funding by Gov. Jim Justice.

The slip, along WV 7 about five miles from the intersection of WV 2 in New Martinsville, began more than a year ago and has continued to erode the highway ever since. The road goes from New Martinsville to Hundred and on to Morgantown.

“The road’s down to one lane, and it’s potentially dangerous to the traveling public,” said District 6 Engineer Tony Clark. “We’re pushing to get it repaired and back to full width there.”



Clark said construction to repair the slip is scheduled to begin Monday, July 19. He said repairs should be complete in August.

At Justice’s urging, the West Virginia Legislature approved $150 million in additional funding for the West Virginia Division of Highways during a special legislative session in June. DOH developed a detailed list of road and bridge repairs that will be addressed with the funding, including the bad slip on WV 2.

Clark said the additional funding approved by the Legislature allowed District 6 to get to the slip right away, without jeopardizing other local projects.



“We would have had to take money from something else to repair this slip, had it not been for this funding from the Legislature,” he said.