A little boy dressed in the blue and with a whistle decided to take speeders into his own hands.

Grand Rapids Police Department posted this video of Solomon Daniels on their Facebook page yesterday.

'Officer Daniels' was doing everything he could to make sure motorist in his neighborhood were driving safe and sound.

Check out the video below!