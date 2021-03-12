$1.5 Million In Counterfeit ‘Rick and Morty’ Vape Pens Seized At Airport

(WTRF)- More than $1.5 million worth of counterfeit vape pens featuring ‘Rick and Morty’ were seized at O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday.

Officers found the popular cartoon characters on the packaging and suspected they violated copyright and trademark laws.

“The officers found popular cartoon characters on the vape pen packaging and suspected the vape pens violated copyright and trademark laws,” the agency said. “CBP reached out to Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., and it was confirmed they had not licensed their ‘Rick and Morty’ copyright for vape pens.”

Officials said that a total of 77,000 vape pens were seized

