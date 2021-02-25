1 in 4 West Virginians without broadband, Capito working to reverse that trend

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — It’s now estimated that one-in-every-four homes in West Virginia has no broadband internet access– and West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito is on a mission to make sure every kid is connected.

The FCC is currently working on the Rural Digital Fund– which Capito says is FINALLY a step in the right direction.

Because in the year of COVID– internet access has become increasingly more and more important. The digital fund will give West Virginia around 320 million dollars to allow better access to broadband, and there’s also money available from COVID packages.

Capito says that money has only put a dent into the full project.

Some of it’s been creating hotspots for schools and things like that. To me– that’s a temporary fix. We got to have the broad delivery of service to our homes and to our kids and for telehealth as well. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

She says the frustration is felt statewide from everyone, but that it’s vitally important we band together to make sure the task is completed.

