1 killed and 1 injured in Monroe County accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in St. Clairsville is investigating after they said a driver fled the scene of a fatal accident early Friday morning.

State police said 30-year-old Edward H. Burrows of Grantsville, WV, was driving along Route 7 in Lee Township, Monroe County, OH around 4:00a.m. when he drove his truck off the road, over an embankment and crashed into some trees.

The passenger, 49-year-old Jeffrey S. Sampson, also of Grantsville, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt when that accident happened.

According to OSHP, the driver, Burrows, fled the scene of the accident on foot and was eventually found at a nearby gas station several hours later.

Burrows was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital and was treated for minor injures.

State Police said the accident is still under investigation and that speed and drugs may have played a factor.

Police did not confirm whether or not charges are being filed against Burrows in this accident.