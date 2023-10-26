MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced the charges of two men suspected of stealing a firearm.

According to officials, on August 15, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen firearm from a Sunbury Township resident.

While working the investigation, Detectives and Deputies spoke with multiple people of interest, subsequently leading to the firearm re-appearing at the victim’s residence on August 25.

Officials report that Detectives were able to obtain DNA from suspects in the case, which led to evidence identifying the suspects to be David L. Boggs of Cameron, Ohio, and Randy L. Cline of Paden City, West Virginia.

On October 19, a Monroe County Grand Jury indicted Boggs and Cline on two counts of Theft of a Firearm.

David Boggs

According to officials, as a result of the indictment, Boggs was arrested on October 22 and is currently being housed at the Monroe County Jail.

Randy Cline

Cline has not been able to be located at this time.

Anyone with information on the location of Randy Cline can call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 740-472-1612.