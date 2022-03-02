A $ 1,000,000 bounty has been placed on President Vladimir Putin of Russia

It’s reported from The Jerusalem Post that a Russian businessman Alex Konanykhin placed that bounty on Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws, according to his social media post.

In the post Konanykhin said:

‘Putin is not the Russian president as he came to power as the result of a special operation of blowing up apartment buildings in Russia, then violated the Constitution by eliminating free elections and murdering his opponents. As an ethnic Russian and a Russia citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin’s Orda.’

The original post was removed from Facebook because Konanykhin added a photo of Putin on a ‘Dead or Alive’ poster but you can see his updated post here.