$1 vampire drink & other trending stories

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - The parents of a Morgantown High School student have filed a civil lawsuit on his behalf against the Monongalia County Board of Education, a teacher, the Morgantown Theatre Company, its executive director and the parents of a fellow student.

The suit alleges that the boy, who is homosexual, was assaulted, raped and bullied by the fellow student. The rape happened in a dressing room at the Morgantown Theatre Company (MTC), according to the suit. Prior to the rape, the boy's mother had made MTC's executive director aware that the other boy had verbally and physically assaulted her son, the suit said. It goes on to say that the executive director failed "to take reasonable preventative or remedial measures."