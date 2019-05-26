13th annual Wheeling Heritage Trail Bike Tour

Ogden Wellness Weekend wasn’t just about the hustle and bustle of races and physical challenges, on Sunday, there was an opportunity for people to chill out and enjoy a peaceful ride on a bike! 

The 13th Annual Wheeling Heritage Trail Bike Tour happened on Sunday at Heritage Port. 

The tour started bright and early at 8 a.m. and was separated into 62, 30, and 10 mile tours.

Dozens of riders showed up to enjoy the beauty of Wheeling trails. Guards directed traffic at the busy intersections. There were also snack and water stops set up to keep the riders peddling on.

