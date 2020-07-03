150th Fourth of July celebration arrives in Ripley, W.Va.

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTRF) – America’s largest small-town Independence Day celebration is holding its 150th anniversary this weekend.

It’s the oldest parade and Fourth of July event in the Mountain State. Festivities kickoff at noon and last until 2 p.m.

Local officials say they had to cut down the celebration from previous years.

We took a five to six day celebration and condensed it this year to the Friday evening concert beginning at 6:30, and then going into Saturday this parade is the big thing for about an hour and a half. Carolyn Rader, Mayor – Ripley

All West Virginians will be able to enjoy marching bands, horses, wagons and so much more right from the comfort of your own home.

Tune-in Saturday, July 4 from noon to 2 p.m. on WTRF-MyOhioValley (Comcast: channel 3 or channel 803).

