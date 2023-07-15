Editor’s note: This report was updated to correct the location of the incident. WKBN regrets the error.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after they were called to an apartment where a baby was not breathing properly and had to be revived.

Reports say police responded to the 2300 block of Plaza Avenue in Warren around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a 16-week-old who was not breathing.

When police arrived, they said the baby’s face was gray in color. Paramedics say there was a strong odor of marijuana in the apartment, according to the report.

Reports say the baby was agonal breathing, like the sign of an overdose, so the paramedics administered naloxone. The baby responded to the treatment.

The baby was with a babysitter at the time of the suspected overdose, but police are still investigating the custody situation.

Police did not say if charges are pending.