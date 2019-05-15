19 Marshall Co. educators heading into retirement

Marshall County Board of Education convened Tuesday evening and it was an emotional one for several county educators.

More than 19 teachers and service personnel will be heading into retirement following this academic school year.

Before the Board of Education meeting, interim Superintendent Stanley Steward honored the retirees for their hard work and dedication over the years.

For one educator, she may have done the teaching in front of the classroom but she took away a lot from her coworkers and students.

“I just want to say, ‘thanks’ to the students and to the faculty, and the people of Marshall County — because they really truly have made me the person I am today,” said Marilyn Wehrheim, a retiring school counselor. “When I walk away, I walk away with thousands of memories that will follow me into the sunset, I’m sure.”

Wehrheim says she has a lot of plans following retirement, including spending more time with family, travelling and working as a substitute teacher from time to time.