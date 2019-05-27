Hundreds enjoy Tough As Nails Urban Challenge Video

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) - Hundreds of athletes from all over the tri-state area were faced with the ultimate challenge on Sunday.

There was a new event during Ogden Wellness Weekend called the "Tough as Nails Urban Challenge."

The challenge stretched six miles across Downtown Wheeling and had 20 obstacle courses constructed in some of the most hidden and urban locations in the city.

Obstacles were made to test the physical endurance of participants by making them jump flood walls, climb up ropes and run several flights of parking garage stairs.

The courses were designed and built by team members from Seven Springs Mountain Resort who annually host a similar event called "Mud On The Mountain."

With more than 600 participants, the challenge was split into heats.

New heats hit the course every 15 minutes from 12p.m. to 2p.m. with a max capacity of 215 people.