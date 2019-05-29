$2 Million WV Mega Millions winner claims prize anonymously

UPDATE (6/03/19 2:46 p.m.)

The winner of $2 Million Mega Millions ticket that was purchased last week in Braxton County, has claimed the prize anonymously, according to WV Lottery officials.

A change in West Virginia law allows lottery winners of more than $1 Million to remain anonymous. This winner is the first to choose that option, officials said.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at an estimated $475 Million.

ORIGINAL STORY(5/29/19 12:16 p.m.)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $2 Million was sold in Braxton County, according to West Virginia Lottery officials.

The ticket was purchased at the Pilot Flying J in Sutton, lottery officials said.

The ticket from Tuesday’s drawing matched five numbers and only missed the Mega Ball number. The winner, or winners, also paid an extra dollar for the Megaplier option, which doubled the prize from $1 million to $2 million, officials said.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night. The winning numbers were 9, 21, 34, 2 and 50 and the Mega Ball was 21. The jackpot has grown to an estimated $444 million (281.1 million cash option) for Friday night’s drawing.

In addition to the ticket sold in Sutton, there were four other tickets sold that matched the five white balls on Tuesday night, according to lottery officials.

The West Virginia ticket and one sold in Virginia included the Megaplier, while three other $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Michigan, and New Jersey.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday. Tickets are $2 and the Megaplier option can be added for an additional $1.

Lottery officials advise the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and contact the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for information on how to claim the prize.